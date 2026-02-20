Filipino researchers to develop coastal farming techniques for spiny lobster

The Southeast Asian Fisheries Development Center (SEAFDEC) has begun work to develop sustainable farming techniques for spiny lobster (P. ornatus) and to evaluate its viability as a livelihood for coastal fishers in the Philippines.

The species has been recognised by SEAFDEC's Aquaculture Department (AQD) for its potential to strengthen a high-value industry due to its high market demand and abundant seed resources in the country.

“Although spiny lobster farming exists across the Philippine archipelago, it still depends on the collection of pueruli and juveniles from the wild, which are seeded into small-scale nursery and grow-out cages using traditional methods,” said SEAFDEC/AQD Chief Dan Baliao.