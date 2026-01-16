Filipino researchers achieve successful natural captive spawning of mackerel tuna

For the first time, a mackerel tuna — also known as kawakawa and long considered nearly impossible to breed — has reproduced naturally in captive conditions at a research centre in the Philippines, the Southeast Asian Fisheries Development Center (SEAFDEC) said in a press release.

The tuna (E. affinis) spawned at the SEAFDEC Aquaculture Department in Tigbauan in Iloilo province without the use of hormone injections.

The first spawning event under fully captive conditions was recorded in July 2025, with repeated spawning observed through September.