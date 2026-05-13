FEATURE | More than just squid? Why China’s fishing fleet is rattling Argentina

On a balmy January night, an Argentine coast guard ship’s radio picked up garbled Mandarin broadcast from nearby boats.

They were among some 200 Chinese fishing vessels that spend months at a time each year near the South American country’s waters, hunting primarily for catch to feed the world’s largest squid market.

The size of the flotilla has increased by nearly 50 per cent over the last decade. In that time, Buenos Aires has bulked up its surveillance to ensure the fleet doesn’t fish in the exclusive economic zone where Argentina controls all maritime resources.

But fears of overfishing just outside the country’s waters remain, as do suspicions of intelligence gathering that were also shared by Washington, according to interviews with four Argentine and four US former and current officials.

Washington's efforts to spotlight global overfishing by Chinese-flagged vessels date back to the late 2010s, as the first Donald Trump administration began to emphasise US strategic rivalry with Beijing. Trump, who last year extended a $20 billion economic lifeline to Argentine leader Javier Milei’s government, has since declared US “dominance” over the Western Hemisphere to be a key objective of his administration.

That has set Washington at odds with China, which has over the last 20 years invested heavily in Latin America, including Argentina. Beijing has developed Venezuela’s oil sector, built Brazilian and Peruvian port facilities and set up a military-run space-observation station in Argentina that has drawn US scrutiny.

China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement in response to Reuters' questions that the suspicions of intelligence gathering around the fishing fleet were "pure speculation, lacking any factual basis."