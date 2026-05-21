FEATURE | How the conflict in Iran is keeping global fishing fleets ashore

Captain Chris Welch of Kennebunk, Maine, is catching fewer lobsters this spring because spiking diesel prices have made it too costly to take out his fishing boat as often as he normally would.

Instead of checking and re-baiting his traps every four or five days to collect the valuable crustaceans, he's doing so every seven to 10 days to conserve fuel.

"It cuts into your profitability at the end of the day," Welch said after fuelling his vessel, Quality Time, on a rainy day at Kennebunk's harbour. "We are having to pay much more attention to our bottom line."

Welch is one of many fishermen around the world whose boats are spending more time at the dock this spring as soaring fuel costs, driven up by the US-Israeli war on Iran, compromise their narrow profit margins, according to Reuters interviews with a half-dozen US fishermen and fishing groups and others around the world.