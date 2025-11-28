FAO forecasts rise in 2025 global seafood output driven by aquaculture

Global seafood production is projected to reach 197 million tonnes in 2025, representing a 1.7 per cent increase compared to 2024, according to the latest food outlook report from the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).
The export value of the sector is also expected to rise, reaching $193.3 billion, a five per cent increase over the previous year.
Aquaculture remains the primary engine of this growth, with production forecast to expand by 2.7 per cent to 104.1 million tonnes. While growth in tilapia production has slowed, other major farmed species such as carp, salmon, catfish, and shrimp are showing strong upward trends.
In contrast, capture fisheries output is expected to remain relatively stable at 92.9 million tonnes, a modest 0.7 per cent increase, constrained by scientific advice calling for catch reductions in key stocks like cod, haddock, and mackerel.
The consumption of seafood for direct human food is expected to climb to 176 million tonnes, up 1.6 per cent. Demand for seafood used in feed production is forecast to grow at a faster rate of 5.8 per cent to 17.4 million tonnes, reflecting the expansion of the aquaculture sector.
Regarding pricing, the FAO fish price index rebounded to 121 points in September. Prices for capture fisheries products, particularly pelagics and whitefish, have risen due to tightening supplies.
Shrimp prices also saw a recovery, rising 11 points during 2025, while salmon prices declined by 11 points due to increased supply.