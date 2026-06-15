EU shark fin exports fall in 2025, Singapore remains top destination

European Union exports of shark fins to non-EU nations fell to 2.7 thousand tonnes in 2025, valued at €44.8 million ($51.5 million).

This represented a 15.2 per cent decrease in volume from 3.1 thousand tonnes in 2024, while the total export value declined by 31.3 per cent from €65.3 million, according to data from Eurostat.

The decline followed a significant surge between 2023 and 2024, when outbound shipments more than doubled from 1.5 thousand tonnes, and values rose by 91 per cent from €34.2 million.