Environment and treatments impact Grieg Seafood’s Q1 2026 harvest

Grieg Seafood harvested approximately 8,200 tonnes of gutted weight fish during the first quarter of 2026, according to a trading update released on April 8. The company noted that environmental challenges and specific treatment decisions impacted its operations in Rogaland.

Following a period of high seawater temperatures in the second half of 2025, the group faced increased sea lice pressure and lower survival rates.

Grieg Seafood responded by initiating mechanical delousing treatments before a period of prolonged cold water temperatures began in the first quarter of 2026.