Donated seedlings to boost seaweed farming in Philippines' Iloilo province

The Southeast Asian Fisheries Development Center (SEAFDEC) recently distributed 2.16 tons of tissue-cultured seaweed (K. alvarezii) seedlings to coastal communities in the northern portion of Iloilo province in the Philippines' Western Visayas region to support seaweed farming.

Beneficiaries in the municipalities of Concepcion, Ajuy, and San Dionisio received the seedlings grown for four months by SEAFDEC's Aquaculture Department (AQD) in Pandan in neighbouring Antique province. The plantlets used in Pandan originated from tissue cultures at SEAFDEC's seaweed laboratory in Tigbauan, Iloilo.

Tissue-cultured seaweed has been shown to be more robust and grow faster compared with cuttings repeatedly propagated from older stocks. AQD said that, with this advantage, seaweed harvests at Pandan reached about 1.05 tons on May 6, 2026, and another 1.11 tons on May 12.