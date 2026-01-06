Disease outbreak in Scotland impacts Bakkafrost's quarterly mortality costs

Bakkafrost has released its trading update for the fourth quarter of 2025, reporting a total harvest volume of 27,900 tonnes gutted weight (HOG) from its operations in the Faroe Islands and Scotland.
In the Faroe Islands, the company harvested 23,300 tonnes with an average weight of 5.6 kilograms.
Monthly volumes reached 9.5 thousand tonnes in October, 7.6 thousand in November, and 6.2 thousand in December. The year-to-date harvest for the Faroese region totalled 83.6 thousand tonnes.
Scottish operations recorded a fourth-quarter harvest of 4,600 tonnes with an average weight of 4.1 kilograms. This brought the full-year harvest for Scotland to 23.2 thousand tonnes.
Preliminary figures indicate incident-based mortality costs in Scotland reached DKK58 million ($9 million), primarily due to a Pasteurella outbreak at the Portree site.
Smolt releases during the quarter included 5.3 million in the Faroe Islands and 2.2 million in Scotland. For the full year, the company transferred 18.7 million smolts in the Faroes and 7.3 million in Scotland.
Incident-based mortality costs in the Faroese farming and freshwater segments were reported at zero.
In the fishmeal, oil, and feed (FOF) segment, the company sourced 39.8 thousand tonnes of marine raw materials in the fourth quarter.
Feed sales amounted to 44.7 thousand tonnes, while fishmeal sales reached 2.4 thousand tonnes. No fish oil sales were recorded during the period.
The full fourth-quarter 2025 report is scheduled for release on February 9, 2026.
The company noted that freshwater mortality costs in Scotland, totalling DKK2 million, were mainly attributed to culling at the Couldoran hatchery.