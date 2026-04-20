Crisis mechanism activated to curb rising costs for EU fishers

The European Commission triggered a crisis mechanism to provide financial compensation for fishers and aquaculture producers following market disruptions caused by hostilities in the Middle East. Retroactively applying from February 28, this measure assists operators whose livelihoods are being squeezed by rising costs.

Financial support will be drawn from national allocations within the 2021–2027 European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund programme, with the European Union co-financing eligible expenditures.

Member states are responsible for administering the funds and providing direct compensation to businesses, according to the European Commission.