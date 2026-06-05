Cooke Aquaculture secures approval for Shetland salmon farming project

Cooke Aquaculture Scotland has secured the Shetland Islands Council's approval of the company's application for a new salmon farming site located off Vementry, Shetland.

"We appreciate the careful consideration given to the application throughout the regulatory process and we are excited to move forward with the project," David Brown, Shetland Regional Manager at Cooke Scotland, said. "The approval of this development reflects years of planning, environmental assessment and engagement with local stakeholders."

Throughout the application process Cooke Scotland worked closely with regulators, local communities, industry stakeholders and environmental specialists to ensure the proposal met the required standards.