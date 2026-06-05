Cooke Aquaculture secures approval for Shetland salmon farming project

Cooke Aquaculture Scotland has secured the Shetland Islands Council's approval of the company's application for a new salmon farming site located off Vementry, Shetland.
"We appreciate the careful consideration given to the application throughout the regulatory process and we are excited to move forward with the project," David Brown, Shetland Regional Manager at Cooke Scotland, said. "The approval of this development reflects years of planning, environmental assessment and engagement with local stakeholders."
Throughout the application process Cooke Scotland worked closely with regulators, local communities, industry stakeholders and environmental specialists to ensure the proposal met the required standards.
The company will continue to maintain an open dialogue as the project moves forward.
The new site will consist of ten 120-metre circumference pens, with a proposed maximum biomass of 1,350 tonnes. A feed barge will be permanently moored to the south of the pen group.
Cooke Scotland expects development of the site to commence in 2027, subject to operational planning conditions.