Cooke Aquaculture breaks ground on new RAS facility in Argyll, Scotland

Cooke Aquaculture Scotland has begun construction of a new recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facility at its salmon hatchery in Cairndow, Argyll.

Designed to significantly reduce freshwater usage while enhancing water control, the system will allow hatchery staff to rear healthier, more robust smolts with lower environmental impact, according to Cooke.

"As the largest single capital project Cooke Scotland has commissioned, this development aligns with our commitment to fish welfare as well as growing the business responsibly and sustainability," said Colin Blair, Managing Director at Cooke Aquaculture Scotland.