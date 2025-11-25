Chinese yard delivers new DP-capable aquaculture vessel

The self-propelled vessel has an LOA of 154 metres, a beam of 44 metres, a depth of 24.25 metres, a maximum draught of 20 metres, 12 breeding tanks with a total capacity of 80,000 cubic metres, and a dynamic positioning system. The onboard cages will have an annual production capacity of 2,000 tonnes of assorted fish species.

The vessel also has semi-submersible capability, which will allow it to harvest fish in areas experiencing typhoon conditions. Autonomous navigation capability will meanwhile enable it to select the most optimal routes, such as when avoiding areas with bad weather.

Additional power for the onboard systems is supplied via solar panels and small wind turbine generators, thus allowing the vessel to operate with significantly reduced emissions.