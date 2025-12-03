Chile's Blumar posts $5.3m loss in Q3 despite revenue surge

As of September 30, 2025, Blumar's consolidated revenues reached US$568.7 million, which represents an increase of 30 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year. Pre-fair value gross operating profit totaled US$82.2 million, 22 per cent higher than the cumulative figure for 2024.

Blumar said these results mainly reflect higher volumes of salmon harvesting and sales.

"It is important to remember that our salmon business was strongly affected by the algal bloom in the first quarter of 2024, which generated a very reduced base of comparison in volumes and results," said Blumar General Manager Gerardo Balbontín. "Therefore, the year-on-year variations of this 2025 respond mainly to operational normalisation."

When analyzing only Q3 2025, revenues reached US$163.9 million, 19 per cent more than in the same period of the previous year. However, the company recorded a net loss of US$5.3 million, a result influenced by the fall in the sale prices of fishmeal and fish oil.