Cermaq files financial claim against Grieg Seafood following asset sale

Grieg Seafood has received a formal notification of a claim from Cermaq Group in relation to the sale of its operations in Finnmark and Canada. The dispute follows the completion of the divestment on December 29, 2025, according to a statement from Grieg Seafood.

The claim concerns the settlement of various financial and commercial matters during the period between the locked box date and the closing date of the transaction. Cermaq indicated the total quantum of the claim is approximately NOK185 million ($17.5 million) and CAD6.6 million ($4.8 million).

Grieg Seafood reported that a portion of the claim seems to be based on a misunderstanding of the technical settlement procedures used during the closing of the deal. This specific part of the financial dispute has already been accounted for in the fourth quarter report of the company.