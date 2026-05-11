Canada introduces support measures for Prince Edward Island oyster industry

The Canadian Federal Government has introduced a series of measures to support oyster harvesters and fishers on Canada's east coast, particularly on Prince Edward Island (PEI).

The government, through the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, has approved the import of broodstock from the US for the development of disease resistant oysters, with approval for disease-resistent oyster seed to follow in the coming weeks for aquaculture use in Atlantic Canada.

The amount allocated for seed import approvals is expected to be approximately CA$1.5 million (US$1.1 million).

The government will also help oyster growers on PEI to cover the cost of disease-resistant oyster seed through a new investment of more than CA$4.2 million (US$3.1 million), helping affected growers in PEI put more young oysters in the water, rebuild future harvests, and keep Canada's oyster supply strong for years to come.