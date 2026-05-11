Canada introduces support measures for Prince Edward Island oyster industry

The Canadian Federal Government has introduced a series of measures to support oyster harvesters and fishers on Canada's east coast, particularly on Prince Edward Island (PEI).
The government, through the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, has approved the import of broodstock from the US for the development of disease resistant oysters, with approval for disease-resistent oyster seed to follow in the coming weeks for aquaculture use in Atlantic Canada.
The amount allocated for seed import approvals is expected to be approximately CA$1.5 million (US$1.1 million).
The government will also help oyster growers on PEI to cover the cost of disease-resistant oyster seed through a new investment of more than CA$4.2 million (US$3.1 million), helping affected growers in PEI put more young oysters in the water, rebuild future harvests, and keep Canada's oyster supply strong for years to come.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) will meanwhile support active wild oyster harvesters by launching a one-time license buy-back for affected licences. DFO will dedicate up to CA$6 million (US$4.5 million) to support wild harvesters who choose to participate in this program. DFO will also engage with the wild oyster industry and licence holders to craft program details.
In recent years, PEI’s oyster industry has faced a series of challenges, with the latest threat coming from the spread of two diseases that have led to high mortality rates in oysters and substantial losses for the entire sector. As a result, the stability of local businesses and the livelihoods of growers, harvesters, and processors across the Island and the region are increasingly at risk, according to the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.