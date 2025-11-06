BOOK REVIEW | About a Girl, About a Pearl

Don’t be misled by this book’s title; it is much more than that.

While on holiday in Western Australia’s Kimberley Region recently, your reviewer drove out the Cape Leveque road on the Dampier Peninsula and called in at the Cygnet Bay Pearls farm.

That ramshackle establishment was intriguing and impressive. Rambling around, I found a little shop where this book was on sale. Rather put off by the title, I was, however, after looking a bit further, soon engrossed in this delightful tome.