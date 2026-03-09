Biomar records volume growth across all business segments

Feed producer Biomar reported a 13 per cent increase in total feed volumes for 2025, reaching 1.557 million tonnes. This expansion was attributed by the company primarily to a 31 per cent volume rise in its shrimp segment, alongside growth of eight per cent in salmon and 11 per cent in selected species.
Revenue for the 2025 financial year reached DKK16.53 billion ($2.42 billion). This figure represented a marginal decline compared to the DKK16.62 billion reported in the previous 12-month period.
Profit for the consolidated operations rose to DKK1.132 billion from DKK1.129 billion in 2024. Return on invested capital also improved during the year, rising to 23.6 per cent from 21.2 per cent.
Non-consolidated joint venture feed companies saw volumes increase to 185,000 tonnes from 153,000 tonnes in the prior year. Revenue from these joint operations climbed to DKK1.54 billion compared to DKK1.5 billion in 2024.
Profit from the joint ventures decreased to DKK138 million in 2025 from DKK153 million previously. Biomar noted that joint ventures in China and Turkey achieved a volume growth of 21 per cent throughout the year.
Chief Executive Officer of Biomar Group Carlos Diaz stated that recent investments in research and development have begun contributing to the overall earnings.
The company stated that its results were significantly influenced by the tech solutions segment for the first time. During the year, Biomar acquired full ownership of operations in Ecuador and Costa Rica. Further expansion included the purchase of remaining shares in LetSea to increase research capacity for salmon in Norway.
The company expects to launch production lines in China and Ecuador during 2026. This period will serve as a transition to reach a target of four to six per cent average annual organic volume growth through 2030, according to Biomar.