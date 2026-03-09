Biomar records volume growth across all business segments

Feed producer Biomar reported a 13 per cent increase in total feed volumes for 2025, reaching 1.557 million tonnes. This expansion was attributed by the company primarily to a 31 per cent volume rise in its shrimp segment, alongside growth of eight per cent in salmon and 11 per cent in selected species.

Revenue for the 2025 financial year reached DKK16.53 billion ($2.42 billion). This figure represented a marginal decline compared to the DKK16.62 billion reported in the previous 12-month period.

Profit for the consolidated operations rose to DKK1.132 billion from DKK1.129 billion in 2024. Return on invested capital also improved during the year, rising to 23.6 per cent from 21.2 per cent.