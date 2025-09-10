Big Akwa secures land for new 6,000-tonne trout farm in Sweden

Big Akwa and Ånge Municipality in northern Sweden have signed a land allocation agreement, marking what it described as another step forward in the establishment of a new land-based fish farm in the Alby industrial area.
The company received a long-term environmental permit for the operation earlier this year.
The project is based on a model of industrial symbiosis, utilising surplus heat and oxygen from nearby industries, specifically hydrogen production, to make the operation resource-efficient.
Big Akwa stated that the facility will also contribute to circular resource flows by recovering nutrients for the production of biochar, fertilisers, and microbial proteins.
The farm will use a land-based recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) to produce up to 6,000 tonnes of rainbow trout annually, destined for both Swedish and international markets. Operations are planned to begin in 2026, with full capacity expected by 2029.
Daniel Brännström, CTO of Big Akwa, described the project as, “building a model for the fish farming of the future". With the land allocation in place, Big Akwa said it can now move forward with planning, financing, and further permitting processes.