Bakkafrost takes delivery of 700-ton barge with AI-assisted feed distribution system

Key focus areas include improved site operations, expanded reporting and management tools, and stronger environmental performance. The systems are automated and can be remotely operated from shore.

The barge is also prepared for shore power operation.

“Based on our positive experience with previous feed barges from GroAqua, we expect Torvgjógv to further strengthen operations at our farming site in Fuglafjørður,” said Oddvald Olsen, Site Manager at Bakkafrost.

Torvgjógv is the fourth feed barge to be supplied by GroAqua to Bakkafrost over the past year. This number also includes another 700-ton barge and two 1,100-ton barges serving farming sites in Fuglafjørður, Funningsfjørður, Árnafjørður, and Lambavík.