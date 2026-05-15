Bakkafrost Scotland's new Applecross RAS facility formally begins operations

Salmon producer Bakkafrost Scotland has officially begun operations at what the company said is the UK's largest recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facility.

The company's RAS facility in Applecross was formally opened on Wednesday, May 13, with Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal as guest of honour.

Bakkafrost said that the RAS facility was designed in line with its "one summer at sea" approach wherein salmon are allowed to grow longer in controlled freshwater conditions before being transferred to the sea. The company said this has the potential to significantly improve survival, reduce biological challenges, and make better use of natural resources.