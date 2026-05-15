Bakkafrost Scotland's new Applecross RAS facility formally begins operations

Salmon producer Bakkafrost Scotland has officially begun operations at what the company said is the UK's largest recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facility.
The company's RAS facility in Applecross was formally opened on Wednesday, May 13, with Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal as guest of honour.
Bakkafrost said that the RAS facility was designed in line with its "one summer at sea" approach wherein salmon are allowed to grow longer in controlled freshwater conditions before being transferred to the sea. The company said this has the potential to significantly improve survival, reduce biological challenges, and make better use of natural resources.
Bakkafrost said that greater control of the freshwater rearing environment supports the health and well-being of the company's salmon and reducing marine time from 18 months to 10 to 12 months in turn reduces the biological risk.
The company added that local suppliers will be used where possible to support the rural economy in Wester Ross, where the Applecross facility is situated.