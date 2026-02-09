Bakkafrost Q4 2025 operating income hits $47m despite regional challenges

In Scotland, there is continued progress from the ramp-up of Bakkafrost's Applecross hatchery. Production volumes of large, high-quality smolt are increasing, and Jacobsen said the company remains firmly focused on a steady and controlled ramp-up, prioritising biological stability and predictable execution.

"The improved operational performance is encouraging as we look towards 2026," added Jacobsen. "Following a period of elevated global supply growth in 2025, the market environment improved towards the end of the fourth quarter, and we expect the salmon market to be even tighter from Q2 2026 and onwards."

Jacobsen said Bakkafrost's financial results in the fourth quarter were not satisfactory, as they were impacted by the continued high global supply of salmon, which negatively affected market prices for the majority of the quarter.