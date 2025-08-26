Bakkafrost Q2 profit hit by low salmon prices despite strong biology

Bakkafrost has reported a sharp decline in profitability for the second quarter of 2025, with its operating profit falling by 83 per cent as a significant increase in global salmon supply drove down prices. The Faroese salmon farmer’s results were hit hard by the market downturn, particularly in its Scottish operations which recorded a substantial loss, though the company highlighted exceptionally strong biological performance in the Faroe Islands.

The group delivered a total operational earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of DKK65 million ($9.4 million) for the three months ending June 30, a steep drop from the DKK388 million recorded in the same quarter of 2024.

The company’s two main farming regions showed sharply contrasting results. The Faroe Islands division posted a respectable operational EBIT of DKK211 million, down from DKK275 million a year earlier. However, the Scottish division swung to an operational EBIT loss of DKK146 million, a stark reversal from a profit of DKK113 million in the prior-year period.