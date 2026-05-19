Bakkafrost Q1 2026 profit up despite earnings slump in Scotland

Bakkafrost Group delivered a total operational profit of DKK544 million ($84.6 million) in the first quarter of 2026, up from DKK505 million during the first quarter of 2025.

In the Faroe Islands, quarterly revenues rose to DKK1.671 billion from DKK1.403 billion in 2025, while Scotland registered a revenue decline to DKK443 million from DKK496 million.

Faroese operations generated an operational profit of DKK572 million compared to DKK435 million in the first quarter of 2025, but the Scottish division suffered an operational loss of DKK28 million, down from a profit of DKK71 million.

Chief Executive Officer Regin Jacobsen said, "Overall, we are satisfied with the results in this quarter."