Bakkafrost credits strong Faroe Islands operations for $3.4m profit in Q3 2025

Faroe Islands-based seafood company the Bakkafrost Group posted a total operating profit of DKK22 million (US$3.4 million) in the third quarter of 2025.

Bakkafrost's Faroe Islands operations posted DKK1.405 billion (US$220 million) in revenues and DKK227 million (US$35.1 million) in operating profit during Q3 2025. As for the group's operations in Scotland during the same period, revenues reached DKK282 million (US$43.6 million) while an operating loss of DKK205 million (US$31.7 million) was incurred.