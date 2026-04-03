Bakkafrost 2025 annual report highlights strong profits, record biological performance

Bakkafrost has published its 2025 integrated annual report, which provides a comprehensive and transparent overview of the group's performance across financial, environmental, social, and governance dimensions over the past year.

"In 2025, Bakkafrost navigated a challenging market environment characterised by elevated global supply and sustained pressure on salmon prices," the company said.

"Despite these headwinds, the group delivered strong biological performance and maintained disciplined strategic execution, further strengthening its operational platform across both the Faroe Islands and Scotland."