Bakkafrost 2025 annual report highlights strong profits, record biological performance

Bakkafrost has published its 2025 integrated annual report, which provides a comprehensive and transparent overview of the group's performance across financial, environmental, social, and governance dimensions over the past year.
"In 2025, Bakkafrost navigated a challenging market environment characterised by elevated global supply and sustained pressure on salmon prices," the company said.
"Despite these headwinds, the group delivered strong biological performance and maintained disciplined strategic execution, further strengthening its operational platform across both the Faroe Islands and Scotland."
Bakkafrost generated operating revenues of DKK7 billion (US$1.08 billion) and an operating profit of DKK888 million (US$137 million). While earnings were impacted by lower average salmon prices, this was partially offset by a significant increase in harvest volumes, which reached 106,823 tonnes gutted weight — up from 90,656 tonnes in 2024.
Bakkafrost maintained a robust balance sheet with an equity ratio of 58 per cent, "ensuring the financial flexibility to execute its long-term investment programme while supporting an attractive dividend policy," the company said.
The board of directors will propose a dividend of DKK3.45 (US$) per share at the annual general meeting in April 2026.
Operationally, 2025 was marked by record biological performance in the Faroe Islands, with high growth rates, low mortality, and effectively controlled sea lice levels. Freshwater operations achieved a record production of 18.7 million large, high-quality smolt.
In Scotland, the ongoing transition towards large-smolt farming yielded material improvements, with average harvest weight increasing to 5.3 kg.
Bakkafrost also recorded zero antibiotic use and zero fish escapes across both the Faroe Islands and Scotland in 2025.
The full report can be read here.