Bacterial kidney disease detected in fish farms in Norway's Hitra municipality

Bacterial kidney disease (BKD) has been detected at locality 12348 Kåholmen in Hitra municipality in Trøndelag county in Norway, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority (NFSA) said earlier this week.

Mowi Seawater Norway is engaged in food fish production of salmon at the site. NFSA said that everyone who travels in the area and engages in activities related to fish farming must show the necessary care so that the spread of the disease is avoided.

On January 16, the NFSA was notified of suspicion of BKD at locality 12348 Kåholmen. The suspicion was based on samples taken during routine check-ups, and test results on January 16 gave grounds for suspicion of BKD on four fish.