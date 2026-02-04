Bacterial kidney disease detected in fish farms in Norway's Hitra municipality

Bacterial kidney disease (BKD) has been detected at locality 12348 Kåholmen in Hitra municipality in Trøndelag county in Norway, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority (NFSA) said earlier this week.
Mowi Seawater Norway is engaged in food fish production of salmon at the site. NFSA said that everyone who travels in the area and engages in activities related to fish farming must show the necessary care so that the spread of the disease is avoided.
On January 16, the NFSA was notified of suspicion of BKD at locality 12348 Kåholmen. The suspicion was based on samples taken during routine check-ups, and test results on January 16 gave grounds for suspicion of BKD on four fish.
The NFSA confirmed the BKD diagnosis on January 29 on the basis of analysis results from the Norwegian Veterinary Institute.
To limit the spread of infection, the locality is subject to restrictions, including a ban on moving fish without special permission.
The NFSA said facilities in the area must pay special attention to BKD during all health checks. It is important to prevent further spread between facilities or to wild fish through fish, equipment and boats.
Equipment, boats and crew must not be shared between several aquaculture facilities. If this cannot be avoided, there must be routines for cleaning and disinfection.