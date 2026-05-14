AWARDS 2025 | Best Mussel Harvester – Fruitful Harvest – Macduff Ship Design

These versatile new mussel harvesting vessels were delivered to a Scottish family-owned company for operations in the Shetland Islands.

Designed by Macduff Ship Design, they were specifically optimised for the challenging, low-water and low-air-draught conditions around Shetland. They feature exceptional manoeuvrability courtesy of both bow and stern thrusters, enabling precise positioning during harvesting operations.

The vessels are fitted with four specialist double harvest davits to starboard and a powerful marine crane, allowing highly efficient mussel harvesting and cargo handling. They are also capable of performing multiple support roles including mooring work, towing, and general aquaculture operations.

These custom-designed vessels represent a significant upgrade in efficiency and capability for mussel farming in the demanding Shetland environment.