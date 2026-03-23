Australia's Seafarms facing legal action over project cost disclosures

Seafarms Group is facing new legal action in the Federal Court concerning historical announcements related to its “Project Sea Dragon” development. Shareholders associated with Jan Cameron, known as the Cameron group, initiated the proceedings on March 19.

The litigation alleges that the company engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct through public statements made in 2021. According to the filing, these announcements concerned the estimated capital costs for stage one of the prawn aquaculture project.

The Cameron group claims the business breached several statutes, including the Corporations Act 2001 and the Australian Securities and Investment Commission Act 2001. Allegations also involve potential violations of the Competition and Consumer Act 2010, the statement confirmed.