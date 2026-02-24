Austevoll Seafood reports revenue growth for final quarter of 2025

Austevoll Seafood Group reported revenue of NOK9,410 million ($894 million) for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase from NOK9,096 million during the same period in 2024. The company stated the three per cent rise in revenue was primarily driven by higher prices in its wild catch segment and increased activity in value-added processing, which offset lower slaughtered salmon volumes.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) reached NOK1,387 million during the quarter. This figure was largely in line with the NOK1,401 million recorded for the fourth quarter of the previous year, according to the financial report.

Operating profit after fair value adjustment of biological assets and other expenses stood at NOK871 million. The company noted this was a decrease from the NOK1,439 million reported on December 31, 2024.