Austevoll Seafood reports revenue growth for final quarter of 2025

Austevoll Seafood Group reported revenue of NOK9,410 million ($894 million) for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase from NOK9,096 million during the same period in 2024. The company stated the three per cent rise in revenue was primarily driven by higher prices in its wild catch segment and increased activity in value-added processing, which offset lower slaughtered salmon volumes.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) reached NOK1,387 million during the quarter. This figure was largely in line with the NOK1,401 million recorded for the fourth quarter of the previous year, according to the financial report.
Operating profit after fair value adjustment of biological assets and other expenses stood at NOK871 million. The company noted this was a decrease from the NOK1,439 million reported on December 31, 2024.
Income from joint ventures and associates, including Norskott Havbruk and Pelagia, totalled negative NOK55 million before biological asset adjustments. The company attributed the weakened results at Scottish Sea Farms to biological challenges at multiple sites, including incident-related mortality caused by amoebic gill disease.
Scottish Sea Farms harvested 5,489 tonnes during the quarter, representing a reduction of 39 per cent compared to the same period in 2024. Austevoll Seafood added that a lower average harvest weight adversely affected both production costs and price realisation.
Pelagia’s earnings for 2025 were also weaker compared to the previous year. The company cited a significant drop in fish oil prices and a decrease in raw material volumes for the food division as the primary factors for the decline.
The profit before tax for the final quarter of 2025 was NOK672 million, down from NOK1,238 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Austevoll Seafood reported that the result after tax for the period was NOK248 million.
The company stated that uncertainty regarding tax estimates remains higher than usual following the resource rent tax imposed on Norwegian aquaculture in May 2023.
It explained that the creation of a norm-price council has resulted in a significant time lag before companies gain clarity on specified realised prices.