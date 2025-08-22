Austevoll Seafood attributes Q2 profit plunge to falling salmon prices

The decrease in earnings in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024 originates from the salmon operation and the pelagic operation in Peru. Despite higher slaughtered volume salmon and trout in the quarter, the falling prices for salmon and trout resulted in a significant reduction in earnings from this operation compared to same quarter in 2024.

In Peru, the substantial decrease in earnings in Q2 2025 compared with Q2 2024 can be attributed to higher cost combined with declining prices for fishmeal and fish oil during H1 2025.