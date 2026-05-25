Atlantic Sapphire enters restructuring agreement to secure long-term financing

Land-based salmon farmer Atlantic Sapphire announced that it has entered into a restructuring agreement with its largest shareholders and convertible loan holders to address its long-term financing needs.

The transaction, which includes five major investors representing approximately 63 per cent of shares and 93 per cent of the outstanding convertible loan, is intended to provide a minimum of $20 million in new equity liquidity.

Under the agreement, Coral Holding will launch a voluntary offer to acquire the company's shares at NOK0.80 (approximately $0.074) per share, followed by a compulsory acquisition of any remaining minority holdings. The company plans to de-list its shares and warrants from the Euronext Oslo Børs as part of the financial restructuring.