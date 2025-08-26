Asian demand boosts Vietnam's January-July shrimp exports
In July 2025, Vietnam’s shrimp exports reached US$410 million, up nine per cent compared to the same period in 2024, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) said recently.
Cumulatively, the country's shrimp exports in the first seven months of the year totalled US$2.5 billion, an increase of 24 per cent year-on-year.
VASEP said that Vietnam’s shrimp exports to the US – the second largest market after China – are under heavy pressure from taxation policies, causing orders from exporters to stagnate.
Compared to rivals such as Ecuador (import tariff only 15 per cent) or Indonesia and the Philippines (19 per cent), Vietnam is gradually losing competitiveness with a 20 per cent countervailing duty. VASEP said the industry is entering a difficult phase as preliminary results of POR19, announced by the US Department of Commerce in June, showed sharply higher anti-dumping duties for many major exporters.
If these rates are not adjusted in the final results due in December, Vietnamese shrimp may risk losing access to the US market, according to the association.
Performance by region
China and Hong Kong continue to lead with US$710 million (up 78 per cent), accounting for 29 per cent of total shrimp exports. In July alone, exports reached US$115 million, up 63 per cent YOY. Strong recovery in domestic consumption and import demand, particularly for lobster products, along with geographical advantages and low logistics costs, helped Vietnam compete more effectively with rivals.
The CPTPP bloc recorded US$699 million in seven months, up 36 per cent, accounting for 28 per cent of total value. Japan – the largest market within the bloc – reached US$320 million (up 15 per cent).
In July alone, exports to Japan slipped slightly by 1.4 per cent YOY as the weak yen continued to weigh on purchasing power. VASEP said, however, that Japanese buyers still prefer value-added and ready-to-eat products, which helps maintain stable orders.
Exports to the EU during the period reached US$309 million (up 17 per cent), with Germany and France posting strong growth of 28 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively. In July 2025 alone, exports to the EU reached US$57 million, up 21 per cent from the same month last year.
South Korea imported US$203 million (up 13 per cent), accounting for eight per cent of total shrimp exports. VASEP said this is a stable market thanks to demand for processed shrimp and convenience products for the HORECA channel, with consumption holding steady amid relatively stable domestic economic conditions.
In July 2025, exports to the US reached only US$63 million, down 29 per cent YOY. Cumulatively for seven months, exports to the US reached US$404 million, up only three per cent.
After strong growth in May–June from “tax-avoiding” orders, exports to the US slowed as the 20 per cent countervailing duty on Vietnamese shrimp began to bite, coupled with the risks of high anti-dumping and countervailing duties. Narrower profit margins have forced exporters to reconsider pricing strategies and order structures.
White leg shrimp remains dominant in Vietnam’s export structure. In the first seven months, white leg shrimp exports reached US$1.6 billion, accounting for 63 per cent of total shrimp export value, up eight per cent YOY. Black tiger shrimp exports reached US$260 million (up five per cent), accounting for 10 per cent.
Other shrimp exports totalled US$657 million, climbing 117 per cent, driven by frozen shrimp orders from Asian markets.
Outlook
VASEP said that, for the full year, Vietnam's shrimp exports could reach US$3.6 billion to US$3.8 billion if exporters continue to capitalise on Asian markets, the EU and CPTPP members, and expand value-added products to Japan. However, growth momentum may slow in the second half of the year if the US continues to cut imports from Vietnam due to countervailing duties and trade defense measures.
Meanwhile, rivals such as Ecuador, Indonesia, and the Philippines are maintaining lower import tariffs, creating stronger competitive pressure. To sustain growth, Vietnamese exporters need to diversify markets, increase the share of processed products, comply with stringent certification requirements, and develop pricing strategies that align with international policy shifts.