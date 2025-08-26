Asian demand boosts Vietnam's January-July shrimp exports

VASEP said that Vietnam’s shrimp exports to the US – the second largest market after China – are under heavy pressure from taxation policies, causing orders from exporters to stagnate.

Compared to rivals such as Ecuador (import tariff only 15 per cent) or Indonesia and the Philippines (19 per cent), Vietnam is gradually losing competitiveness with a 20 per cent countervailing duty. VASEP said the industry is entering a difficult phase as preliminary results of POR19, announced by the US Department of Commerce in June, showed sharply higher anti-dumping duties for many major exporters.

If these rates are not adjusted in the final results due in December, Vietnamese shrimp may risk losing access to the US market, according to the association.