Arctic Fish reports record first quarter harvest volumes

Arctic Fish recorded an all-time high quarterly harvest of 6,029 tonnes during the first quarter of 2026, which represents a 92 per cent increase from the 3,140 tonnes reported in the previous year. Revenue for the period rose to €38.6 million ($41.5 million) from €22.1 million, a growth the company described as being purely volume driven.

The Iceland-based salmon farmer generated an operational profit of €2 million, compared with €0.5 million in the first quarter of 2025. While price achievement was lower year over year, the company noted that cost level improvements helped drive the increase in earnings.

Higher seawater temperatures contributed to biological performance that was above expectations during the quarter. Standing biomass reached 13,716 tonnes by May 13, 2026, marking a 21 per cent rise over the same date in the prior year.