Arctic Fish reports record annual harvest volumes

Icelandic aquaculture firm Arctic Fish reported that quarterly harvest volumes reached 4,229 tonnes in the final three months of 2025. This figure represents an increase of 22 per cent compared to the 3,456 tonnes recorded during the same period in 2024.

The company stated that total harvest volumes for the full year reached a record high of 14,791 tonnes. This annual result marks a 39 per cent rise over the previous year according to Arctic Fish records.

Management indicated the outlook for the coming year remains positive with a total volume guidance of 17.5 thousand tonnes for 2026. The firm projected that first quarter volumes for 2026 will reach 5.6 thousand tonnes, which Arctic Fish estimated as a 78 per cent increase year-on-year.