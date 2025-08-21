Arctic Fish reports continued operating losses despite higher sales volume in Q2 2025

At the end of the reporting period, the group’s equity totalled €64.0 million (US$75 million), a decrease of €9.4 million (US$11 million) from the end of the previous quarter. The equity ratio at the end of the quarter amounted to 26 per cent, which is a decrease of 6.2 per cent from the previous quarter.

Arctic Fish said the biological performance of its seawater segment was strong with steady growth and good lice control. The smolt production segment's biological performance in the quarter was fundamentally solid, with closing average weight increasing compared to the same period last year.

The company expects harvesting volumes in 2025 to amount to 14,000 tonnes, which is 31 per cent more than what was realised in 2024, and will be the company’s biggest year so far from a volume perspective.