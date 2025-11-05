Aquaculture

Arctic Fish Q3 results hit by low market prices, posts loss

Aquaculture pen
Aquaculture penArctic Fish
Published on

Icelandic salmon farmer Arctic Fish reported record-high harvest volumes for the third quarter of 2025, but its financial results were significantly impacted by low market prices.

The company harvested 5,401 tonnes, a 59 per cent increase from the 3,407 tonnes harvested in Q3 2024.

Despite the record volume, the company posted an operational EBIT of €-1.21 ($-1.39) per kilogram, resulting in an operational EBIT loss of €6.6 million for the quarter.

This compares to a positive operational EBIT of €0.27 per kg, or €0.9 million, in the same period last year. Revenues for the quarter increased 40.1 per cent year-on-year to €29 million, driven by the higher volumes sold.

For the first nine months of 2025, the company harvested 10,561 tonnes, reporting an operational loss of €10.5 million on revenues of €63.6 million. Net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) decreased slightly during the quarter to €141.4 million.

The company maintained its record-high harvest volume guidance for the full year 2025 at 14,000 tonnes, which represents a 31 per cent increase from 2024.

Arctic Fish also initiated its guidance for 2026, forecasting another record year with a harvest of 17,500 tonnes, a 25 per cent year-on-year increase.

The company noted its standing biomass is up 20 per cent year-on-year to 15,797 tonnes, and it is forecasting lower cost levels and improved price achievement in 2026.

Europe
Iceland
Arctic Fish
financial results
business news

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com