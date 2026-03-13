Aquaculture Stewardship Council begins consultation on farming in protected areas

Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) started a 30-day stakeholder consultation on March 9 to establish guidelines for farming operations in or near protected areas.

The engagement period, which concludes on April 9, focuses on gathering input to address environmental risks to biodiversity and ecosystem processes.

Environmental Standards Coordinator Dan Auwkit said that as aquaculture becomes a primary food source for a growing population, there is an opportunity to align production with conservation goals.

“By bringing greater clarity to how aquaculture can operate responsibly within or near protected areas, we can support biodiversity protection while enabling responsible aquaculture for the future,” Auwkit stated.