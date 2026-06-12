Aquaculture federation critical of EU report on farmed fish welfare

The Federation of European Aquaculture Producers (FEAP) warned the European Commission that its recently released overview report on farmed fish welfare overlooks critical scientific and operational challenges.

While the federation said it supports advancing good farming practices, it stressed that the document fails to address the practical realities of European fish farming.

According to FEAP, welfare needs are not homogeneous across different species, production systems or life stages. It noted that the commission failed to acknowledge how these biological differences, such as the varying oxygen requirements of rainbow trout and sturgeon, affect its conclusions.