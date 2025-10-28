AquaBounty narrows Q3 loss, secures permits for Ohio fish farm project

Land-based aquaculture company AquaBounty Technologies reported a reduced net loss for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The net loss for the quarter was $1.4 million, compared to a net loss of $3.4 million in the same period last year.
The result included a small non-cash asset impairment charge related to equipment originally intended for its farm project in Pioneer, Ohio.
For the first nine months of 2025, the company reported a net loss of $4.4 million, significantly lower than the $65.1 million net loss recorded in the first nine months of 2024.
Cash and cash equivalents stood at $951,000 as of September 30, 2025, compared to $230,000 at the end of 2024.
AquaBounty also provided an update on its Ohio Farm Project. On September 12, its subsidiary received the necessary wastewater discharge permit from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.
Subsequently, on October 9, the Village of Pioneer received its right-of-way permit from Williams County for the farm’s water lines.
David Frank, Chief Financial Officer and Interim CEO, commented, “With the receipt of these permits, our Ohio farm project is now fully permitted for its designed activities as a land-based, recirculating aquaculture system farm operation.”
He added that these developments allow the company to move forward with its investment banker on strategic alternatives for the project.