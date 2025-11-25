Andfjord Salmon reports positive biological performance at Kvalnes facility

Martin Rasmussen, CEO of Andfjord Salmon, stated, "We have completed two successful smolt releases. This has been followed by smooth acclimatization to the new flow-through seawater environment, which has led to feed intake from day one in the pool. The results are survival rates that are higher than forecasted and growth above expectations."

The aggregate survival rate for both pools is 99.90 per cent, with a total standing biomass of 306 tonnes of live salmon. Zero escapes have been recorded.

Regarding infrastructure, the company noted that the construction of the next pool, K3, is nearing completion, and site infrastructure supporting future production of approximately 48,000 tonnes is already in place.