Andfjord Salmon on track for major scale-up despite Q2 financial loss

Norwegian land-based salmon farmer Andfjord Salmon Group today announced it is on track to initiate a significant operational expansion with its second smolt release.

The company's financial results for the second quarter of 2025 reflect its current construction phase, reporting close to zero revenue for the period and a net loss of NOK26.8 million ($2.66 million), which is wider than the NOK18.8 million loss in the same quarter last year. The lack of revenue is due to the company not producing salmon during the period, as it focused on developing its facility at Kvalnes.