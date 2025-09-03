Anchovy catch growth lifts Peruvian fishing GDP

The Ministry of Production (PRODUCE) announced that Peru's extractive fishing GDP grew by 34.8 per cent in July 2025, a result primarily driven by the catch of anchovy for indirect human consumption, which is used for the production of fishmeal and fish oil.

According to PRODUCE, the fishing sector contributed approximately PEN285 million ($76.4 million) to the national GDP during the month. The ministry’s head, Sergio González Guerrero, stated that this figure represents 0.6 per cent of the national GDP.

The total volume of fish landings in July reached 369,200 tonnes, a significant increase of 97.7 per cent compared to the 186,700 tonnes recorded in July 2024. González Guerrero noted that this result was primarily due to the, "increased anchovy fishing in the CHI (north-central zone), which proceeded smoothly and responsibly."

