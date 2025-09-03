Anchovy catch growth lifts Peruvian fishing GDP
The Ministry of Production (PRODUCE) announced that Peru's extractive fishing GDP grew by 34.8 per cent in July 2025, a result primarily driven by the catch of anchovy for indirect human consumption, which is used for the production of fishmeal and fish oil.
According to PRODUCE, the fishing sector contributed approximately PEN285 million ($76.4 million) to the national GDP during the month. The ministry’s head, Sergio González Guerrero, stated that this figure represents 0.6 per cent of the national GDP.
The total volume of fish landings in July reached 369,200 tonnes, a significant increase of 97.7 per cent compared to the 186,700 tonnes recorded in July 2024. González Guerrero noted that this result was primarily due to the, "increased anchovy fishing in the CHI (north-central zone), which proceeded smoothly and responsibly."
The contribution of landings for indirect human consumption reached a total of 292,100 tonnes of anchovy, representing an increase of 645.2 per cent compared to the 39,200 tonnes recorded in July 2024. This growth was due to greater extractive activity in the north-central area, with significant contributions from the ports of Malabrigo (31.2 per cent), Callao (16.4 per cent), Tambo de Mora (13.1 per cent), Paracas (eight per cent) and Chimbote (7.5 per cent). Together, these five ports represented 76.1 per cent of the total indirect human consumption catch.
Meanwhile, landings destined for direct human consumption, which is for direct food for people, reached 77,100 tonnes. The resources that showed notable increases in catch were bonito (up 22.1 per cent), skipjack (up 92.1 per cent), and shrimp (up 12.3 per cent).