Alsaker to acquire Bolaks, creating Western Norway’s largest private aquaculture firm

Alsaker has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in Bolaks Group. In a statement, the companies noted that this transaction will establish the largest privately owned aquaculture company in Western Norway.
The combined entity will hold a maximum allowable biomass (MTB) of over 25,000 tonnes across production areas PO2 and PO3, with a total production potential exceeding 50,000 tonnes.
The merger aims to leverage a fully integrated value chain, optimising smolt facilities, farming sites, wellboats, service vessels, and harvesting plants.
Bolaks operates in Bjørnafjorden and holds 10 commercial food fish licences, two broodstock licences, and a land-based production permit. It also owns the majority of Sævareid Fiskeanlegg. Alsaker, based in Tysnes, currently holds 24 licences.
Grunde Bruland, Chairman of Bolaks, stated, "As part of Alsaker...Bolaks will stand stronger and be given good development opportunities going forward."
The deal is subject to approval by competition authorities.