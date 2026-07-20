AKVA Group reports revenue increase in Q2 trading update

Norwegian aquaculture firm AKVA Group released a trading update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, reporting revenue of NOK1.2 billion ($122.9 million).

This represented a two per cent increase compared to the NOK1.17 billion recorded during the same period in the previous year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 23 per cent to NOK179 million, up from NOK145 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Operating profit or EBIT increased 25 per cent to NOK111 million, which the company attributed to economies of scale, a favourable product mix in its sea based segment, and project execution in its land based segment.