AKVA Group Q3 revenue rises, profitability improves

Aquaculture technology supplier AKVA Group has reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, announcing revenue of NOK1.11 billion ($103 million).
This is an increase of 19 per cent compared to an adjusted Q3 2024 revenue. The company's EBITDA also increased to NOK148 million, up from an adjusted EBITDA of NOK128 million in the same period last year.
The company stated that its profitability improved significantly, primarily attributed to the increased revenue and improved project margins in its land based business segment.
The land based segment saw its revenue nearly double to NOK308 million from NOK162 million in Q3 2024, with its EBITDA increasing to NOK22 million from NOK5 million.
The sea based segment reported stable results, with revenue of NOK770 million and an EBITDA of NOK113 million. The digital segment's revenue was flat at NOK34 million.
Order intake for the group in Q3 was NOK786 million, slightly down from NOK803 million in Q3 2024. The total order backlog at the end of the quarter stood at NOK2,363 million.
Subsequent to the quarter, AKVA Group was awarded a significant RAS contract from Tytlandsvik Aqua, valued at an estimated NOK220 million.
The company expects a strong order intake in Q4 to support growth in 2026 and is aiming for NOK4 billion in revenue for 2025. On November 4, the company paid a dividend of NOK1 per share.