AKVA Group profitability soars on record Q2 revenue

AKVA Group has reported a strong second quarter for 2025, with a 15 per cent rise in revenue and a significant improvement in profitability. The Norwegian aquaculture technology supplier's performance was driven by high activity levels and improved margins in its land-based business.

The group posted a record quarterly revenue of NOK1.17 billion ($111 million), up from NOK1.01 billion in the second quarter of 2024. This top-line growth contributed to a 32 per cent increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), which reached NOK145 million, compared to NOK110 million in the prior-year period. The company stated that profitability "improved significantly" due to the increased revenue and better project margins.