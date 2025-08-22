AKVA Group profitability soars on record Q2 revenue
AKVA Group has reported a strong second quarter for 2025, with a 15 per cent rise in revenue and a significant improvement in profitability. The Norwegian aquaculture technology supplier's performance was driven by high activity levels and improved margins in its land-based business.
The group posted a record quarterly revenue of NOK1.17 billion ($111 million), up from NOK1.01 billion in the second quarter of 2024. This top-line growth contributed to a 32 per cent increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), which reached NOK145 million, compared to NOK110 million in the prior-year period. The company stated that profitability "improved significantly" due to the increased revenue and better project margins.
The results were supported by strong growth in the land based division, which saw its revenue nearly double to NOK264 million from NOK137 million a year earlier. The larger sea based segment also saw a modest revenue increase to NOK868 million. The digital division's revenue remained flat at NOK35 million. The company's order intake for the quarter was NOK1.1 billion, bringing its total order backlog to NOK2.7 billion at the end of June.
Looking ahead, AKVA group is aiming for a full-year revenue of at least four billion kroner and an EBIT of six per cent for 2025. The company said it foresees, "a continued strong momentum for deep farming concepts," and will continue to invest in its solutions across all business areas. The board also announced its intention to pay a dividend of NOK1 per share in the second half of the year.