AKVA Group explores potential sale or merger in strategic review

The board of directors at AKVA Group have decided to launch a strategic review to explore options to, "maximise shareholder value". This process could result in a potential sale of the company or a merger.

Revenue at the aquaculture technology provider increased from NOK3.4 billion ($320 million) in 2023 to NOK4.4 billion in 2025. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate of 13.7 per cent alongside improved profits over the same two-year period, the company noted.

The board believes the timing is appropriate to explore alternatives that may, "unlock and crystallise the underlying value of the company". AKVA stated that it currently sees the potential to exceed previous 2030 guidance which targeted NOK7 billion in revenue.