AKVA Group explores potential sale or merger in strategic review

The board of directors at AKVA Group have decided to launch a strategic review to explore options to, "maximise shareholder value". This process could result in a potential sale of the company or a merger.
Revenue at the aquaculture technology provider increased from NOK3.4 billion ($320 million) in 2023 to NOK4.4 billion in 2025. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate of 13.7 per cent alongside improved profits over the same two-year period, the company noted.
The board believes the timing is appropriate to explore alternatives that may, "unlock and crystallise the underlying value of the company". AKVA stated that it currently sees the potential to exceed previous 2030 guidance which targeted NOK7 billion in revenue.
Major shareholders Egersund Group and Israel Corporation, which hold 51 per cent and 18 per cent of the company respectively, are supportive of the valuation process. AKVA said the strategic review is expected to be completed during 2026.
Management has engaged DNB Carnegie as the financial advisor and Wiersholm as the legal advisor to assist with the review. Any final transaction remains subject to market conditions and the signing of binding agreements, the company noted.
The company currently operates through three main business divisions including sea-based infrastructure, land-based technologies, and digital solutions.