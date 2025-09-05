African Aquaculture and AKVA to develop first salmon farm in Namibia

African Aquaculture Company and the AKVA Group have entered into a collaboration agreement to develop the first commercial sea-based salmon farming facility in Africa. The site for the new farm is planned for an area outside Lüderitz in Namibia, which is described as having stable currents and optimal year-round water temperatures of 10 to 16 degrees Celsius for salmon production.

According to AKVA, the project is set to become one of the largest aquaculture ventures in the southern hemisphere, as African Aquaculture has been awarded a production licence for 51,000 tonnes of salmon. AKVA stated the initiative builds on more than two years of joint development work, during which both companies have adapted the concept and technology to local conditions.