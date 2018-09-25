VESSEL REVIEW | Two Tales – Aquaculture support vessel for Clean Seas Tuna

Oceantech and Calibre Marine have a long history of design and development of lightweight aquaculture utility vessels and the duo have supplied many designs to Australia's Clean Seas Tuna, based in Port Lincoln, since the company’s conception.

This particular brief was to replace an existing vessel that had reached end of life and evolve this into a standard type for Clean Seas’ local operations.

The new vessel was to be 9.2 metres long, with a beam of 3.1 metres, twin outboard-powered using a set engine power, and to offer good seakeeping and load carrying abilities as well as being virtually indestructible.

Due to the area of operation this vessel has more deadrise than most of the Oceantech-designed aquaculture utility vessels and is a dedicated design for the operation.

Two Tales operates around Clean Seas’ yellow tail kingfish sea farms surrounding Port Lincoln, in the Spencer Gulf. The vessel is used for general farm operations including crew transfers, moving cages etc.

The unobstructed usable deck area on this vessel is 16.25 square metres, which is unparalleled for a vessel of this size and configuration.

Calibre Marine said the major challenge with this type of vessel is to build it strong enough to take years of abuse, but also keep structural weight to within an acceptable limit to achieve the desired performance using moderate power.

Two Tales achieves surprisingly good performance using two of the client-preferred Yamaha F150s, which Clean Seas uses predominantly within its small utility boat fleet. Calibre said the two performed flawlessly on trials, easily propelling the vessel to a top speed of 34 knots and cruising effortlessly at 25+ knots.

Two Tales
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Aquaculture support vessel
In survey to: Australian Maritime Safety Authority
Home port: Port Lincoln, Australia
Owner: Clean Seas Tuna, Australia
Operator: Clean Seas Tuna, Australia
Designer: Oceantech, Australia
CAD software: Autoship, Autocad, Rhino
Builder: Calibre Marine
Construction material: Aluminium
Length overall: 10.2 metres
Length waterline: 8.25 metres
Length: 6.2 metres
Beam: 3.2 metres
Draught: 0.5 metres
Depth: 1.65 metres
Displacement: 5.85t (full load)
Main engines: 2 x Yamaha F150, each 112kW at 5,500rpm
Steering: Hydrive
Maximum speed: 34 knots
Cruising speed: 25 knots
Range: 200nm
Electronics supplied by: Boat Supplies Port Lincoln
Depth sounder: Garmin
Radio: GME
Compass: Ritchie
GPS: Garmin
Plotters: Garmin
Paints/coatings: International Paints
Windows: Windows West
Lighting: Hella
Liferaft:  RFD
Fuel capacity:  500L
Crew:  4
